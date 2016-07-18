Yasir Shah, during his 10-wicket haul in the first Test against England, set a new Asian record at the historic Lord’s venue. Apart from the Asian record, he became the second ever leg-spinner to take 10 wickets in a match at the venue. Here’s a look at the numbers which went for a toss!

In 132 years of Test cricket at Lord’s, only two leg-spinners have claimed a ten-wicket haul. First was Doug Wright’s 10/175 vs SA in 1947, second is Shah against England in 2016

Yasir Shah’s 10 wickets are the most by an Asian bowler at Lord’s in a single Test match

After 13 Tests, Shah has taken 86 wickets. Second to him is Mohammad Asif with 68 scalps for Pakistan

Out of 43 Tests he has captained the country in, Misbah has managed to win 21 of those. His win percentage of 48.84 is much better than Imran Khan’s 14 wins out of 48 Tests

Seven batsmen fell in the 40s in this game. This is the joint 2nd highest in Test history. The highest is 8, Eng v Aus, Edgbaston, 1989

In the most wickets taken by an overseas spinner at Lord’s, Shah is second on the list but ahead of Shane Warne who took 8/159 in 1993

Before Misbah, only three batsmen had managed a duck and hundred in the same Test. Sid Barnes, Charlie Davis and Dilip Vengsarkar