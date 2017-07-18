LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore scattered rains on Monday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next 2-3 days.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Fata, lower Sindh and Kashmir and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by scattered rains. Lahore received mm rain. Downpour in some areas including Johar Town, Ali Town, Westwood Colony and localities along Multan Road caused inundation of rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides. Inundated rainwater and slippery conditions caused traffic mess on important roads.

The rains provided some relief to the heat stricken people but for a brief period. After stoppage of rains, the high humidity made the weather sultry that caused people to sweat profusely. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 27C respectively.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 56 per cent.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Quetta, Naseerabad, Makran divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions) and Kashmir. Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southern Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

