DADU:- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for PS-85 Barrister Pir Mujeeb-ul-haq said that nation stand by the PPP in this critical time.

He expressed these view during his election campaign on Tuesday. He called upon the all PPP workers to renew the commitment and carrying forward the founding mission of the party to the next generation and decades with same vigor. The barrister said: “We appreciate sacrifices and accomplishment of our leaders in last fifty years. We lost our two chairpersons, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and thousands of workers for the democratic rights of the down trodden people,” he added.

He pointed out that the PPP suffered for democracy in the contemporary world. From gallows to torture sales and public flogging, the PPP leaders and workers underwent every kind of misery and ruthlessness.

Mujeeb said that during the five decades time several individuals and groups were pumped in to political bubbles but the parties so created primarily to harm the PPP eventually vanished or littered.

Sindh former Minister for Education and Literacy Pir Mazhar-ul-haq and other party workers were present on the occation.

ADMIN FAILS TO CONTROL PRICES

The distric administration and market committees have completely failed to control the increasing prices of food and other items.

It has been noticed that price list is not issued to the retailers and wholesalers regularly despite the fact that it is the duty of assistant commissioner and market committees inspector to issue price list on daily basis and check whether these list were displayed or not.

