Gujranwala - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif alleged that the caretaker government had started a rigging programme while the Election Commission of Pakistan had become a spectacular.

Addressing public meetings at Alipur Chatha and Nowshera Virkan, he added that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power and rid the nation of loadshedding and other crises.

He said that no corruption had been proved against him while the NAB’s decision against Nawaz Sharif was totally against the law and justice. “I will personally go to all the corners of Pakistan and tell the people about the injustice and then on July 25 the people would cast their votes and give their ultimate verdict against the anti-Sharifs decisions,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N had fulfilled all its promises made during 2013 elections.

“We have overcome the energy crisis and terrorism in the country. Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan only for the rights of the people.

The devoted leader is being punished but corrupt elements are eating cak es, is this justice?” he said.

He added Imran Khan was the king of liars; he destroyed KPK; big fish involved in mega corruption are sitting with him. He announced that he would take the case to the people.

He noted the NAB court has announced its verdict but the decision of people’s court will come on elections day. He urged the people to free Nawaz from jail through the power of the vote on July 25.

He said the journey to progress would again continue after 25th of July and the PML-N would develop Pakistan on the line of Turkey and Malaysia.

Man electrocuted

A shopkeeper died while another sustained injuries due to electric shocks at Mala Chank, Pattoki here the other day.

According to police, Kashif, 23, resident of Chowk Pattoki, was at his shop when he accidentally touched live electricity wires.

As a result, he was electrocuted. Another namely Akram also received electric shocks and fainted.