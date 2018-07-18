Share:

LAHORE - PPP candidate for NA-124, Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmed on Tuesday announced to withdraw his candidature in favour of the PTI candidate.

He announced this at a Press conference in the presence of senior PTI leaders, Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Shafqat Mehmood. Ch Zaheer also announced to join the PTI on this occasion, stating he had taken this decision on his own without any external pressure.

In the new situation, it will be a two-way contest on NA-124 between Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N and Nauman Qaisar of the PTI. Muhammad Afzal Khan and Sumaira Noureen of the MMA and Tehreek-e-Labbaik respectively are also in the run from this constituency, but their presence here is less likely to affect the election results.