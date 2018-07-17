Share:

rawalpindi - Caretaker Federal Law Minister Advocate Ali Zafar Syed on Tuesday said that internal and externals hands are involved in the latest round of terror attacks in the country that are aimed at delaying the upcoming general elections 2018.

He also vehemently condemned the terrorist attacks on public rallies of candidates of political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that claimed scores of precious lives and left injured many others. Federal Law Minister Ali Zafar Syed expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

He said that Pakistan is passing through a critical phase because of a new terror wave that has hit the country ahead of the general elections 2018.

He claimed that internal and external elements are involved in recent terrorist attacks in the country. “Such elements want to delay general elections 2018,” he said. He further said holding free, fair and impartial elections, is the prime responsibility of the caretaker government. “We will perform and deliver our level best and can leave a guideline for upcoming government,” the minister said.

Commenting on the water issue, Ali Zafar Syed said that the country is facing acute water shortage but the government did not pay heed towards the alarming situation. He said three dams were given to India. “The government should have built 17 dams to overwhelm water crisis in Pakistan”, said the minister. The law minister further said that the government is striving hard to bring change in the lives of young lawyers.

The office bearers of LHCBA also addressed the ceremony and condemned the recent terrorist attacks on candidates of different political parties.

They said the caretaker government is dealing with the challenges that the country is currently facing. The most important agenda for all political parties at this time should be in time and transparent holding of elections as this is necessary for the future of the country, they said adding that for elections it is necessary to maintain peace in the country.