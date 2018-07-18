Share:

LAHORE (PR) Thousand of electricity workers employed in the distribution and generation national transmission companies observed Safety Day.

Safety conferences were held under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA in order to prevent tragic accidents of electricity line staff resulting tragic deaths of 69 line staff and far more had become permanently disabled alone in the last year.

A conference was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore. It was participated by the hundreds of workers and trade union representatives. It was also addressed by Lesco CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chatha and Rana Abdul Jabbar General Manager National Transmission Electricity Companies and Tufail A Sheikh.

Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the union addressed the conference. He said that it is duty of state and management to ensure safe working conditions to the electricity field staff who performed the most hazardous nature of duty despite serious shortage of the staff.