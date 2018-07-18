Share:

BARBADOS - Andre Russell is set to turn out for the Windies in a one-day international for the first time since November 2015.

The big-hitting all-rounder has been named on the 13-member squad to take on Bangladesh in three ODIs at home. Russell made his international comeback in the Windies v World XI Hurricane Challenge Twenty20 International at Lord’s in May this year after time on the sidelines serving a suspension for a doping related offence.

“Great to have Dre Russ back,” said coach Stuart Law in a statement on Monday, 16 July. “His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad.”

The Jason Holder-led squad has a few changes from the one that featured in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 in Zimbabwe earlier this year, completing qualification but losing to Afghanistan in the final. Alzarri Joseph, the young fast bowler, and batsman Kieran Powell returned to the squad of 13.

Kemar Roach, who also missed the last Test against Bangladesh after picking up an injury, was rested, while there was no room for Carlos Brathwaite, the T20 captain, Nikita Miller, Marlon Samuels and Kesrick Williams. The Windies have 16 ODIs to go before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales and Law said they would be vital in gaining momentum. “This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad,” he said. Courtney Browne, the Chairman of Selectors, added, “The panel will focus on giving opportunities from time to time to players that we believe can add value to the ODI team.

“With the Super50 Championship set for October this year, we will also have an opportunity for regional players to perform heavily and place themselves in line to be considered for selection.”

The ODI series starts on July 22 in Guyana and will be followed by three T20Is between the two teams. The hosts have already won the Test series 2-0.

Squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell.