PESHAWAR - PML-N leader Arbab Khizar Hayat Tuesday complained of receiving threatening calls and asking him to cut down his electioneering.

In a press statement issued here, he said the caller spoke in Urdu and he switched off his phone after giving the message. Arbab said he tried several times to talk to the caller, but the phone remained off.

He claimed due to his affiliation with PML-N and because of open and candid analysis on political situation on news channels, he often received such calls.

He has urged the government departments to take safety measures for the election candidates.