LAHORE - A police official ended his life after he was humiliated by a senior officer for seeking leave, police sources said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Imtiaz Ahmad, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the investigation police who was posted at the Baghbanpura police station. His body was shifted to morgue. A relative of the deceased said that Imtiaz appeared before SP (Investigation) Cantonment Police Division on Tuesday. He requested the officer for leave over some domestic issue. The SP-rank officer abused the official and asked him to get out of his office.

ASI Imtiaz took out his pistol, and shot himself in the head as he came out of the SP’s office, it is said. He died instantly. Several colleagues of the deceased were seen in tears as they came to know about his death. When contacted, SP (Investigation) Cantonment Police Division was not available for his comments. The suicide by a policeman over the rude attitude of his senior is not a rare incident in the metropolis. Lower subordinates of the police are routinely punished, abused, harassed, and humiliated by the officers of Police Service of Pakistan.

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

A 25-year-old woman and her minor daughter died when a speedy truck bumped into a motorcycle-rickshaw near Shahdara Morr on Tuesday, rescue workers said. The deceased persons were identified as Arooj Asad and her two-year-old daughter Wafa Zahra. The mother and her daughter riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way home when the accident on the busy Shahdara Road.

Both the victims died on the spot.

The driver fled the scene while the police reached the spot and impounded the truck. The police were investigating the incident.