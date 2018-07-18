Share:

Blind returns to Ajax after Man Utd stint

LONDON - Daley Blind has returned to former club Ajax from Manchester United, telling his Twitter followers on Tuesday it was "time to go home". Blind has signed a four-year deal with the Amsterdam club, having left Ajax for United in a £14 million deal ($18 million, 16 million euros) four years ago. Ajax said they would pay a transfer fee of 16 million euros for the return of the defensive midfielder and full-back, with add-ons that could see the fee rise to 20.5 million euros. The 28-year-old Dutch international made 141 appearances for United, but his opportunities had become increasingly limited under manager Jose Mourinho and he played only seven Premier League matches for the Old Trafford club last season. "I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family," Blind said.–AFP

Guerrero clear to play for Brazilian club

GENEVA - Peruvian football star Paolo Guerrero can play for his Brazilian club Flamengo when it resumes competition this week, despite his suspension for cocaine use, Switzerland top court said Tuesday. In late May, the Swiss Federal Tribunal put a provisional stay on a suspension given to Guerrero by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing him to play for Peru at the World Cup. It had not been immediately clear if that stay applied only to the World Cup, raising concern among Flamengo fans that the club might have to get by without their star. But a spokesman for the Swiss tribunal told AFP the May decision "is in force until the court approves other measures or reaches a final decision." Guerrero, 34, tested positive for traces of cocaine.–AFP

Abidal liver transplant legal

MADRID - A liver transplant for cancer-stricken ex-Barcelona footballer Eric Abidal was carried out according to the law, Spanish health authorities said Tuesday, dismissing reports of organ trafficking. The transplant "took place according to the law in place and good clinical practice," they said in a statement. It noted the Barcelona clinic where transplant took place had birth certificates and other documents of both organ recipient and donor. Health authorities launched an investigation into allegations that Abidal's organ transplant may have been illegal. Online newspaper El Confidencial said earlier this month that wiretaps from a probe involving then-Barcelona president Sandro Rosell indicated that the club may have illegally procured a liver for Abidal.–AFP

PTF gets new secretary

ISLAMABAD – After keeping the secretary slot vacant for almost six months, Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan has finally decided to appoint Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, currently serving as the Secretary Cabinet Division, as new secretary of the federation. It is pertinent to mention here that Khalid Rehmani, who was elected in 214 election, resigned in 2016. Then PTF president appointed CDA DG, Sanaullah Man as secretary but he also resigned after few months. After pressure from different corners, Slaim finally appointed Abu Kaif. But it is quite interesting that PTF elections are scheduled for November this year that gives new secretary hardly three months to serve. The secretary’s appointment would be ratified at the next meeting of the council.–Staff Reporter

Netball trials from 20th

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Netball Federation President Mudassar Arain announced to conduct two-day open trials at Pakistan Sports Board coaching centre, Karachi on 20th of this month. The national women team will be select for the coming Asian Women Netball Championship 2018 to be held at Singapore from September 1-8. 13 teams will take part in the championship including Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Singapore. Women players from all over the country can take part in trials. Arain said the selection committee comprises Chairman Touqeer Ahmed, Ajaz ul Haq, M Riaz, M Rizwan, Shazi Yousaf and Anwar Ahmed. The training camp for the selected players will be held from 22nd at PSB coaching Centre, Karachi.–Staff Reporter