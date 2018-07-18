- 6:22 PM | July 18, 2018 Ajmal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI
- 6:18 PM | July 18, 2018 Sharif brothers will reunite in Adiala: Imran
- 6:18 PM | July 18, 2018 Google faces record 4.3bn euro EU fine over Android
- 6:06 PM | July 18, 2018 Economic security should be new consideration of foreign policy: FM
- 6:04 PM | July 18, 2018 Pakistan crush Zimbabwe, take 3-0 lead in ODI series
- 5:57 PM | July 18, 2018 Pakistan disappointed over India’s rejection of Kashmir report
- 5:55 PM | July 18, 2018 Militant group backs PTI ahead of polls
- 5:47 PM | July 18, 2018 Indian Air Force pilot dies in jet fighter crash
- 3:48 PM | July 18, 2018 Rangers, Sindh police to jointly provide security for elections
- 3:31 PM | July 18, 2018 Egypt targets social media with new law
- 3:18 PM | July 18, 2018 Imran aims to form puppet alliance, says Bilawal
- 3:00 PM | July 18, 2018 Fire breaks out in Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar
- 2:44 PM | July 18, 2018 Interior ministry removes Zardari, Talpur's names from ECL
- 2:02 PM | July 18, 2018 First commercial flight in 20 years leaves Ethiopia for Eritrea
- 1:04 PM | July 18, 2018 AC adjourns corruption cases against Nawaz till July 30
- 12:40 PM | July 18, 2018 Imran delays appearance before NAB
- 12:02 PM | July 18, 2018 AC hears assets reference against Ishaq Dar
- 11:28 AM | July 18, 2018 'Oddball' among 12 new moons discovered around Jupiter
- 10:42 AM | July 18, 2018 Thai cave boys to leave hospital, speak to media
- 10:17 AM | July 18, 2018 Cabinet reverses Nawaz jail-trial decision