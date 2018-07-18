Share:

KfW Bank, PPAF open solar energy projects

LAHORE (PR): KfW Development Bank, Germany and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) inaugurated state of art Solar Energy Mini-Grids Projects completed recently in district Swabi and district Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by Michael Gruber, Division Head of Peace and Governance Programme-KfWFrankfurt, MajaBott, Principal Project Manager, Peace Governance Project, KfW Germany, Thilo Heighberger, Technical Expert, KfW Germany, Shaukat Ali, Coordinator Governance and peace, KfW Pakistan, Nafees Ahmad Khan, General Manager PPAF, senior officials from PPAF and implementing partners namely National Rural Support Programmeme (NRSP) and Community Motivation and Development Organisation (CMDO). A large number of community members participated in inaugurations of these solar energy mini-grids.

PPAF is implementing hydropower & renewable energy (HRE) projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the Government of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW).The mini-grid solar systems, implemented in small villages of districts Swabi and Karak, have a total capacity of 196kW and 185kW and jointly provide electricity from indigenous and clean energy resource to about 434 households within these districts. It is pertinent to mention here that 24 Solar mini-grid systems with total capacity of 119 kW in off-grid villages of Lakki Marwat have already been completed.

UCP team rewarded for being 7 times consecutive HEC Sports Trophy winner

LAHORE (PR): University of Central Punjab organized aceremony for paying honour to the UCP players for winning the All Pakistan HEC intervarsity Sports Trophy for the 7th time in a row. In acknowledgment of their tremendous performance they were given cash prizes of 1.3 million rupees.

The Chairman board of Governors MianAmer Mehmood was the Chief Guest of the event while Prof Sohail Afzal - Executive Director PGC was also present there in the event. Mian Amer Mehmood congratulated the players on this great success. in his address he appreciated and congratulated the team for tremendous performance and bringing pride to the institution.

Telenor Pakistan announces financial results

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, one of the country's top telecom and digital services providers, Tuesday reported revenue of 28.066 billion for its 2nd fiscal quarter endingJune, 2018. The latest financial results show a year-on-year growth of 8percent in revenue. EBITDA has remained strong in Q2, growing by 11percent as compared to the same period last year. By the end of Q2, 2018, Telenor Pakistan's subscriber base showed a year-on-year growth of 6 percent with 43.24 Million total subscribers.

"We are pleased to have announced our latest financial results today that show our consistent year-on-year growth despite challenges and stiff competition," said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO at Telenor Pakistan.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who we owe all our success to.From launching the industry-first Customer Integration Lab at Telenor Pakistan HQ - 345, to launching Easy Bazaar, a retailer assisted online shopping using BVS devices, to hosting multiple hackathons for Pakistani youth to tackle social challenges; at Telenor Pakistan, providing products & services that make our customers' journey better has remained an integral part of our spirit.

Telenor Pakistan continues to have a long-term investment commitment in Pakistan and with the support of our people, we are determined to make even larger contributions to Pakistan's socioeconomic development."