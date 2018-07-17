Share:

MULTAN-The Law Enforcing Agencies caught four alleged terrorists in a raid on a hideout on northern by-pass near Bakhtawar Ameen Hospital here on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that the terrorists belonged to a banned terrorist outfit and they were planning to hit leaders of different political parties to disrupt July 25 elections. The raid was conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and they recovered five hand grenades, explosive material, firearms and maps from the alleged terrorists.

The CTD sources disclosed that the operation was conducted on a tip-off. The arrested suspects were identified as Wajidullah, Ahmed, Abdul Salam and Liaquat. The CTD registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.