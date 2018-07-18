Share:

KARACHI - With only a week left for the nation to go to polls scheduled for July 25, the election commission of Pakistan in Sindh province is yet to finalise the presiding officers (POs) in the city.

At least three district returning officers including Malir, East and Korangi are unable to overcome the shortage of presiding officers, a shortcoming that could not only create mismanagement on polling day but also raise queries over holding free and fair elections.

According to details, the election commission of Pakistan has to appoint 4,888 presiding officers in the city to perform their duties at the same number of the polling stations. As per the rule, the commission would ensure appointment of 13 polling staffers including a presiding officer at a station along with a pool of five percent of the reserve members.

Sources in ECP said at least three districts of the city are witnessing mismanagement in appointment of the presiding officers with just only a week before the scheduled polls.

According to an analyst, the appointment of presiding officer is the first step in managing other polling staff of the station. The presiding officer after being appointed would ensure that all members under him would be coming on the polling day and would replace anyone who could not perform duty on the day.

He said that if the commission is unable to manage the main component that is the PO then it would create hurdles in ensuring entire staff on polling day at the station.

Several teachers and other government officials are appointed on more than one duty which could lead to skipping one duty and would ultimately create problems in conducting the polls.

It was further informed other than dual duties as presiding officers, the officials has also appointed same person for the monitoring committees and also for the presiding officers in separate constituencies.

Among such cases is the case of Mohammad Khateeb Ullah, a lecturer at Government College Landhi Korangi, who informed The Nation that he was given three responsibilities – one of monitoring in PS-96 and presiding officer of PS-94 and PS-93.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP has formed monitoring committees comprising government teachers, lecturers and other officials- who are mandated to report any violation of code of conduct to the district authorities before and during the polls.

He said that how it is possible to perform these three duties at a time. “I have approached the concerned officials but yet I am receiving their messages and calls to report at the duties.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an assistant returning officer in district east also informed that they were facing a mess in the district as the district returning officer reshuffled all the duties of presiding officers two days back.

“It took us a long time to settle the issue of the two duties of presiding officers at various stations and suddenly the DRO reshuffled all the people forcing us to begin our work from day one,” he said.

“Instead of resolving the issue, the reshuffling has further increased problems for them and still those with double duties are coming to us,” he said adding that if the situation could not be overcome it could jeopardise the election process on polling day.

He informed that a complaint against DRO was also forwarded by the 6th additional judge Rehmat Ullah to the election commission. The commission had responded to it and asked the DRO to give justification of his acts.

He further said that a senior civil judge Imran Rasool Larak also wrote a letter to the district judge over the issue. “A meeting was also convened at the district returning office to sort out the issue on Tuesday,” he said.

Pointing out to another short coming in the process, the sources said that although the reserve poll of employees in every constituency was also handed over to them but the power to replace anyone still lies with the DRO, creating problems for them to sort out the issues on time.

The similar situations had occurred in past polls in Karachi, where the polling staff of the many polling stations remained absent on the polling day, forcing the presiding officers to utilise workforce of the political parties on the polling stations.

A professor who faced the similar situation in 2013 polls, while speaking on condition of anonymity said that out of 13 members for the polling station, only three of them performed duties while the others-mainly women- either switched off their phones or totally refused to come.

“I even asked the returning officer to manage the remaining staffers but he refused to do so and asked me to manage the polling station with these three staffers,” he said adding that he had to deploy some local women-who were affiliated with MQM- to perform duties at the station then.

He said although there was no rigging complaints but such things if again happened could not only affect their working but also their credibility.

Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) President Ferroz Siddiqui said that they were facing a very difficult situation before the polls as not only the teachers are posted at two or more than two duties but they are also threatened by the returning officers to report to them or face dire consequences.

“The worst situation is being witnessed in district Korangi, where not only the principals were appointed as presiding officers for the first time but those on maternity leave, blind and sick leave are also forced to report to the returning officers,” he said.

He also condemned the threatening tone used by the officials with the teachers and said that they are respected citizens of the society and could not tolerate such attitude of the officials.

When contacted over the issue, the spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan Sindh chapter Abdul Hameed Mughal looked confident to resolve the issues and said that the returning officers would resolve the issues soon.