LAHORE - The PML-N has expressed displeasure over the post-elections (July 30) hearing of Sharifs’ appeal, terming the appellant court’s decision a continuity of the same series of ‘injustices being meted out to them.’

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told a media conference here yesterday that the speed shown by the trial court to decide the reference, had been seen missing in appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Cap (retd) Safdar against the conviction.

She said, “The July 25 is approaching near when the people will put an end to all injustices to the Sharifs through the power of vote. The negative tactics have failed to dampen spirit of the PML-N voters and the supporters rather their spirit has become stronger and sharper.” She also condemned the alleged harassment caused to the mediamen at the airport on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif and her daughter on July 13 and said the whole world was witness to the attitude of the administration towards the media persons.

She said the prosecution in Avenfield reference had failed to prove the ownership of the property in question with Nawaz Sharif but even then he had been punished.

“Nawaz Sharif has been put behind the bars only for upholding the sanctity of vote. But on July 25, the ‘tiger’ will roar throughout the country,” she added.

The PML-N Spokesperson also spoke against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said he was addressing the empty chairs in corner meetings these days. She also condemned registration of cases against PML-N workers and said as many as 16,869 workers of the party had been booked under terror sections of law against only 39 of the PTI on the election-related violations. The party has approached the Election Commission urging for action on such matters. She said registration of terror cases against the political workers was not seen even during the worst days of military rules in the past. She also grieved that the PML-N banners were being removed by the persons riding official vehicles and this fact had also been brought to the notice of the Election Commission. The Permra had also banned the PML-N commercials on the electronic media while a free hand had been given to the PTI.

She also accused Imran of using abusive language against the leaders of other parties.

Marrriyum said Imran also levelled false accusations on former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif in the public meeting and called for putting ban on the telecast of his speeches. She said the way Pemra had restricted the ads campaign of the PML-N, the same way action should also be taken against the PTI. Terming Imran the biggest enemy of democracy in the country, she said in July 25 polls, the PTI will be badly routed. She said the masses will also reject on that day those persons who did not want election in the country.

She also called for dialogue on the question that why all parties, except the PTI, were complaining that they were being pressurised. She said the PML-N was ready to sit with Bilawal Bhutto of the PPP on this issue.