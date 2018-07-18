Share:

KARACHI - Poll in PS 87 constituency of Malir was postponed by Election Commission of Pakistan following the death of a candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbakik party (TLP) Sharif Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification of postponement of the election in PS-87 Malir, Karachi after death of a candidate belonging to religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Sharif Ahmed Khan, son of Latif Ahmed Khan, of the TLP passed away, prompting postponement of the polls on the provincial assembly seat due on July 25.

It is worthwhile to mention here that at least 23 candidates including, Abdul Qadir Shar (IND), Abdul Khalil Brohi (PML-N), Farzana Parveen (Jannat Pakistan Party), Ghulam Muhammad Javed (Sindh United Party), Hamdullah (MMA), Khair Muhammad Magsi (IND), Khalida Ateeb (MQM), Mahir Ali Shah (IND), Mubarak Gabol (IND), Muhammad Essa Jokhio (IND), Muhammad Naveed Shahid (IND), Muhammad Sadiq (IND), Muhammad Sajid (PPP), Nazar Ali Magsi (IND), Nazeer Ahmed (IND), Pervez (IND), Qadir Bux Khan Gabol (PTI), Saiqa Noor (ANP), Sharif Ahmed Khan ‘late’ (TLP), Shaukat Ali Jutt (IND), Syed Ayaz Ali Shah (IND), Wali ur Rehman (Grand Democratic Alliance) and Zubair Jan (Pak Sarzameen Party) are vying for the seat.

Earlier on July 11, Election Commission postponed general elections on PK-78 after the death of ANP Candidate, Haroon Bilour.

A senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and candidate for PK-78 Haroon Bilour lost his life in an explosion during a corner meeting in Peshawar.

According to the election commission now the election on PK-78 will be held with by-polls.