ATTOCK-Police have started investigation into the attack on former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad on his way back from a late night corner meeting in village Kamra in the jurisdiction of the Saddr Police, almost 15km away from here.

According to police sources and PML-N leaders, Sh Aftab Ahmad, the PML-N candidate for NA-55 (Attock-I) along with his son Sheikh Salman Sarwar, a candidate for PP-1 and supporters were returning after attending a late night corner meeting in village Kamra.

In the meanwhile some unidentified culprit(s) started firing on their vehicle BG-7710. As result two bullets hit the left hind side of the vehicle. Luckily all the persons on board the vehicle remained unhurt. The Attock Saddr Police have started investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, Sheikh Aftab described the incident as cowardly and condemnable. He asserted the elements behind the attack want unrest in the country and trying to sabotage the election process.

He declared that he and his family have no enmity with anyone, demanded the police trace and arrest the culprits to justice. A large number of PML-N office-bearers and party activists gathered at the residence of the former minister after the firing incident.

They condemned what they described assassination attempt and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. PRO Attock District Police Tahir Iqbal when contacted said that on the orders of DPO Hasan Asad Alvi, security has been beefed up across the district, especially at the election offices of the candidates. He claimed that the police have launched operation to trace and arrest the culprits.