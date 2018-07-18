Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of IGP Kaleem Imam, the Rahim Yar Khan police backed by the Special Operation Unit recovered 11 abducted farmers in the Kachaa area, a handout said on Tuesday. An alleged hardcore criminal, named as Nadir Sakhani, was also killed in the operation. Police say Nadir and his accomplices kidnapped these farmers along with their cattle late on 12th. Local lawmen secure the release of abductees named as Talib Hussain, Khan Muhammad, Shafiq Ahmed, Ghulam Haider,Ghulam Mustafa, Bakshuanda, Jaam Doda, Aashiq, Rafiq Ahmed, Hassan Baksh and Jaam Kora in two day operation. The IGP directed RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Muhammad Athar Waheed and personnel of the special operation unit to take prompt action.