LAHORE (PR) FINCA Microfinance Bank sponsored "She Loves Tech: A Global Step Forward", organised by CIRCLE - which is a social enterprise committed to women's leadership development and economic empowerment. The competition was held in Innovative District 92, in Lahore.

Aero Engine Craft Pvt Ltd won the first place with their unique idea of developing a contrail-free aero-engine, which is environmentally friendly. This innovative engine has an incredible capacity to revolutionise the aviation industry. While Marham won the second spot in the competition. Marham is a platform which connects patients with doctors via its app and online forum. These winners will move on to finals, which will take place in Karachi.