rawalpindi - The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between administration of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the institute of policy studies (IPS) was held here on Tuesday.

The MOU focused on the areas of joint research and trainings in the area of public policy, informed a spokesperson. Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Director General, IPS, Khalid Rahman signed the MOU.

A five member delegation from IPS and senior officials from FJWU graced and witnessed the occasion.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, FJWU while welcoming the counterparts, dilated upon the progressive vision of the university and its commitment in forging partnerships both within and outside Pakistan in its pursuit for academic excellence.

Director General, IPS in his remarks underscored the need to collaborate with universities across multiple disciplines in the multifaceted area of public policy. It is worth mentioning at this juncture that the MOU was facilitated by ORIC in conjunction with the Public administration Department of FJWU. The MOU also serves as a conduit for providing internship opportunities to FJWU students at IPS.