Share:

LAHORE - A group of foreign students visited Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday. Students from Thailand, Spain, UAE, KSA, Malaysia, Cameroon, Croatia, Oman, Saudia Arabia, Austria, Switzerland, Yemen, Ghana and Indonesia are on visit to Pakistan as part of summer internship programme organised by Nust.

The students also shared their experience in Pakistan, saying Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country. The visitors took tour of different sections of Alhamra. LAC Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan said that the youth had an important role to play in every field as they were the future leadership.

“It is the key objective of LAC to promote the culture of Pakistan and convey a peaceful message to the audience across the globe. I hope when you people return back to your countries you will present a better and positive image of Pakistan,” he said. Nust Assistant Manager Awais Dhillion said, “These students will also visit northern areas and historical landmarks to get acquainted with the beauty and culture of Pakistan. They will also be engaged in sports and entertainment activities through students clubs and societies at Nust. They are in Pakistan for the summer internship program from four to eight weeks and will work in their preferred area which includes Engineering, IT, Applied sciences, management sciences, Natural sciences, social sciences & Humanities, Art, design and architecture.”

Tuba Mansoor, a student from UAE said: “I have only been to Karachi and this is my first time in Lahore. I just love this place people are very humble and today I realized Pakistan has a rich culture which people in abroad are unaware of.”

Adasa Nkrumah from Ghana said: “I am right now doing PHD from China. This is my first visit in Pakistan and I am enjoying every moment. When I will go back to my homeland I will tell the people in my country Pakistan is a peaceful country and it is a heaven which needs to be explored.”