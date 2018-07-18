Share:

­LAHORE - Journalists and analysts at a seminar have stressed the need for impartial role of media in general elections. They expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies at Hameed Nizami Auditorium Tuesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad presided over the seminar while senior analysts Dr Mujahid Mansoori, Salman Ghani, Mian Habib, Salman Abid, Osama Ghazi, Dr Noshina Saleem, Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, PU faculty and students were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that a lot of investment and division had been witnessed in Pakistani media in the recent past. He said that today’s Pakistan was much stronger than the Pakistan in 2005 and the media must highlight achievements of the country. Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that Pakistani media was becoming aggressive, powerful and uncontrolled and it was setting the direction of governance. He said media’s power should be regulated.

Salman Ghani said we had no liberty to speak all truth on media. He said that we were able to speak just a half truth. He said that the youth had significant role in upcoming general elections and they should vote without any pressure. He said that unfortunately our leadership was busy in maligning each other using media. He said that our media must focus on the issues of Balochistan because when Balochistan burnt, Pakistan burnt.

Analyst Salman Abid said social media was playing more important role in election 2018 as compared to the national media, which has become a corporate media and safeguarding the interest of one party or the other. He said the real challenge was how the new government would tackle the fast increasing growing economic, security and other issues faced by the country. Senior journalist Mian Habibullah said that people must elect honest and able leadership in the election and youth vote was very important. He said smartphones and technology was actively being used in this election. He said the voters must follow the winning candidates after the election and keep them remembering the promises made in their election manifesto. Renowned anchorperson Osama Ghazi said private media was a commercial media and paid content was important to meet its expenses.