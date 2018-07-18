Share:

Chief secretary visits hospital , museum

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Tuesday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital. He visited different wards, inquired after patients and listen to attendants’ problems. On the occasion, the chief secretary said all resources would be utilised to ensure provision of best health facilities to people. He remarked that medical is a noble profession; doctors should perform their duties considering it a service to humanity. He directed that cleanliness arrangements be improved in hospitals and in this regard awareness among people be also enhanced. Mayo Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dr Tahir Khalil gave him the briefing. Also, Akbar Durani visited Lahore Museum and inspected different galleries and sections. He was accompanied by Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmad. Separately, he chaired a meeting on establishment of Special Economic Zones at Civil Secretariat. He said that establishment of economic zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would enhance investment and trade opportunities in Punjab. He asked the Chairman Planning and Development to submit a comprehensive report after consultation with departments concerned.–Staff Reporter

Four TTP men arrested in CTD raid

The Punjab’s counterterrorism department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four members of the terror group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, during an intelligence-based operation in Multan. A CTD spokesperson said they also seized explosive material and firearms from their possession during the raid. The terror suspects were identified as Abdul Islam, Muhammad Liaqat, Wajid Ullah, and Muhammad Ahmed. They arrests were made during the operation launched near Multan Bypass on early Tuesday. Initial investigation revealed that the terrorists wanted to target political leaders in Multan by carrying out terror attacks during the election campaign. Five hand-grenades and Jihadi literature were also recovered from the terrorists. Also, the CTD police were conducting raids to arrest the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested terrorists, the spokesman said. The CTD launched investigation after registering a terrorism case against the suspects with the Multan CTD police station. Three weeks ago, the counterterrorism department launched operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Faisalabad against terror suspects. –Staff Reporter

Nigerian delegation meets CM

A seven-member delegation of Nigeria led by acting Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Jonathan Mela Juma called on Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari at his office Tuesday. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-Nigeria relations in different sectors, cooperation in anti-terrorism, and arrangements of upcoming elections in Pakistan came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, Dr. Askari expressed the hope that visit of Nigerian delegation will usher in the start of a new era of bilateral cooperation as tremendous opportunities exist to further expand trade and economic relations between the two countries. In this regard, bilateral relations should be further strengthened at the level of chambers of commerce and industry as trade and commerce relations can be further boosted through the exchange of business delegations. Delegations representing different walks of life including media, teachers, students, doctors and civil servants should be exchanged, he added. He said the role of media is especially important for boosting the mutual relations.–Staff Reporter