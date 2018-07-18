Share:

LE GRAND-BORNAND - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe turned on the style to secure his maiden Tour de France stage win Tuesday as Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet stubbornly held on to the yellow jersey. Alaphilippe launched an audacious lone attack on the third and penultimate climb and went on to solo over the finish several minutes ahead of the main peloton. Expected to challenge Van Avermaet, the Sky team of champion Chris Froome failed to muster a challenge despite their best-placed rider, Geraint Thomas, sitting only 43secs behind the Belgian in the overall standings.