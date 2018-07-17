Share:

LOS ANGELES Lindsay Lohan has revealed she uses a Miha Bodytec machine which is full of electrodes and sends electric pulses throughout her body to help her stay in shape.. The 32-year-old actress has started using a Miha Bodytec machine which sends electric pulses throughout her body to keep her figure toned. Lindsay is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ‘’I strap myself into a special wetsuit full of electrodes and my trainer then hooks me up to a machine that sends electric impulses throughout my body’’ The ‘Mean Girls’ star even wears her suit when practising Pilates for a more intense workout.