islamabad - The Ministry of Narcotics Control has recommended an amendment in the Anti-Narcotics Force Act, 1997 so as to bring the whole Force under the purview of the Army Act, 1952 for ‘maintenance of discipline and efficiency’, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Earlier, officers and officials from the armed forces were kept under the Army Act, 1952 in case of efficiency and discipline, whereas other members of ANF were kept under two different laws, Police Act 1861, Police Rules 1934, Punjab Police (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1975 along with provisions of ANF Act 1997 up to the rank of Inspector while the ministerial staff and officers of grade 17 and above were dealt by Government Servant (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973.

According to the documents exclusively available with The Nation, the DG ANF had previously briefed a high-level meeting about the legal problems presently being faced by the ANF and also suggested an amendment in the ANF Act, 1997.

The documents show that the Anti-Narcotics Force Act, 1997 was passed in 1997 whereby, with respect to conduct and discipline, it was made applicable on the members of the Force at three separate levels. Officers and officials from the armed forces of Pakistan were kept under the Army Act, 1952 in case of efficiency and discipline as given under section 4(3) of the ANF Act, whereas other members of ANF were kept under two different laws in case of efficiency and discipline which include applications of Police Act 1861, Police Rules 1934, Punjab Police (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1975 along with provisions of ANF Act, 1997 up to the rank of Inspector while the ministerial staff and officers of grade 17 and above were dealt by Civil Servants Act, 1973.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control believes that being a premier law-enforcement agency which is handling the organized crime of narcotics trafficking, it warrants a strict law for maintenance of discipline within the force. “In order to keep smooth functioning of the Force, amendment in ANF Act 1997 is recommended by which all the members of the Force will be dealt by Army Act, 1952 and further rules made under ANF Act, 1997,” said a letter written by the Ministry of Narcotics Control to the higher authorities.

The documents suggest that the ANF took up the case with Ministry of Interior, Narcotics Control Division, and forwarded the draft ordinance for forwarding it to the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting and processing for amendment.

The ministry has recommended that an amendment in ANF Act, 1997 through draft ordinance should be passed for maintenance of discipline and efficiency within the Force, according to the sources.