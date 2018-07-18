Share:

KARACHI - Senior Vice President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the MMA would raise the issue of Martin Quarters’ affeectees on floor of the Senate. He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the victims of Martins’ Quarters at Idara-e-Noor Haq here on yesterday.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq further said that the MMA would raise its concern over the said issue and will not let the residents of Martins’ Quarters, Jahangir Quarters, Clinton Quarters and others alone, adding that the government should acknowledge the ownership of the residents of Martins’ Quarters rather to make attempts for evacuating the said quarters.

The MMA Supreme leader further said that the Housing and Works Department of the federal government should refrain itself in order to vacate the quarters from the poor people and make arrangements to give them ownership rights, as the people are living in those quarters since the independence.

Siraj-ul-Haq further sad that the MMA is always stands shoulder to shoulder with the masses in their time of need and will not allow anyone to snatch the basic rights of the people.

He assured the victims’ delegation for full support of the party and redressal of the said issue.

The Chairman Public Aid Committee (JI) and candidate for NA-245 Saif-ur-Rehman Advocate was listened the grievances of the delegation and assured redressal of the issues.

Saif-ur-Rehman further said that the Government should lease the Martins’ Quarters same on the pattern it did follow for leasing goths in the metropolis.

He further said that the Estate Department of Housing &Works Services was mis-guiding the honorable courts, as the residents of all those quarters are living there after their migration to Pakistan and the government has also accepted their legal rights over the quarters.

The MMA President Karachi Division Hafiz Naeem and other leaders were also present on the occasion.