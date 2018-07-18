Share:

Motor bikes, 3-wheelers' sale up 18pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Sale of motor bikes and three wheelers in the country during the year 2017-18 increased by 18.32 percent when compared to the sale during same period of fiscal year 2016-17. The motor bikes sale rose to 1,929,613 units during July-June 2017-18 compared to sale of 1,630,735 units in same period of previous year. On year-on-year basis, the motor bike and three wheelers' sale in the country also rose to 156,497 units in June 2018 from 129,342 units in same month of last year, posting an increase of 21 per cent. According to details issued by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA), sale of Honda bikes surged by 19.81 per cent as it jumped to 1,150,346 units in Jul-June (2017-18) from 960,105 units in same period of previous year. On year-on year basis, the sale of Honda bikes also soared to 91,507 units in June 2018 compared to the sale of 71,465 bikes in same month a year ago, showing an increase of 28 percent. Similarly, production of Suzuki two-wheelers also registered an increase of 17.5 per cent as it was recorded 21,724 units.

Against the sale of 18,478 units in same period of last year, however DYL motorcycles' sale fell by 22.8 per cent to 5,703 units during the period under review against the sale of 7,391 units in same period of previous year.

The sale of Yamaha motorcycles also increased to 21,810 units in Jul-June 2017-18 from 13,282 units in same period of previous year thus registering an increase of 64 per cent.

Similarly, sale of Ravi bikes also witnessed an increase of 35 percent as it increased to 29,658 units in July-June 2017-18 from 21,971 units in same period of previous year, whereas the sale of Roadprince bikes increased by 5.8 per cent from 207,244 units in July-June (2016-17) to 219,349 units in the period under review.

During July-June (2017-18), as many as 405,958 units of United Auto motorbikes were sold in the country against 326,298 units in same period of the preceding year, showing an increase of 24.4 per cent.

Sale of Qingqi three-wheelers went down to 23,592 units in the year 2017-18 against sale of 30,502 units in same period of previous year, posting a decrease of 22.6 percent.

Sazgar three wheelers' sale posted a slight increase of 4.1 percent as it rose to 21,978 units compared to 21,109 units in last year.

Saarc traders for tackling climate change issue

ISLAMABAD (APP): Business leaders of South Asia at a seminar, emphasized on cooperation and concerted efforts of all the countries, especially among the SAARC to cope with the challenges of climate change. According to SCCI press statement issued here Tuesday, the seminar titled "A Climate Resilient South Asia: Turning Climate-Smart Investment Opportunities into Reality" was organized in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The leaders were of the view that climate change has emerged as one of the greatest developmental challenges for the 21st century and called for coordinated efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Ruwan Edirisinghe, President, SAARC CCI urged member states to act beyond the rhetoric and join hands for a coordinated action. The inaugural session was also addressed by Iftikhar Ali Malik, Senior Vice President, Chandi Raj Dhaka, Vice President (Nepal), Mehboobul Alam, Vice President (Bangladesh), Ms. Hina Saeed, Secretary General, of SAARC CCI and M. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), President, FBCCI.

Meanwhile, the SCCI also successfully concluded its 75th Executive Committee meeting hosted by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The SAARC CCI Executive meeting succeeded in finalizing eight mega events for year 2019-20, in consultation with board members from SAARC member states.

The events will be organized in SAARC member states in partnership with international institution and National Member Bodies of SAARC CCI.

The meeting also succeeded in forming steering committees to make these events successful venture in SAARC and beyond.

TDAP mango show today

ISLAMABAD (APP): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organise a one day "Mango Show" on Wednesday (today) to introduce a wide range of king of fruits to dignitaries. Among others, the event is likely to be attended by ambassadors, diplomats and businessmen. Director TDAP, Muhammad Irfan told APP that Pakistan is one of the largest producers of mangoes in the world. Pakistan is ranked seventh in the production of mangoes. In Pakistan, 72,703 acres of land is utilized to harvest mango crops and the annual production is two million metric tonnes. At least 1.3 million tonnes of mangoes are cultivated in Punjab only. Sharing the objective of the event, he said it will develop the taste of the international community for the Pakistani mango varieties thus promoting soft image of Pakistan through trade related events. To a question, he said wide varieties of mangoes would be displayed at the event to for international guests grown in Pakistan, especially Chaunsa, Dosehri, Langra, Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Saroli, Desi and Sindhri.

He said due to rich in taste, sweetness and quality the Pakistani mangoes are in high demand round the globe. Pakistani mangoes are very special and popular as it has a unique aroma and taste," he added. The director maintained that the mango event was organized to attract international buyers, to increase exports of mangoes and to earn maximum possible foreign exchange.

Irsa releases 308,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 308,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 403,200 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1427.24 feet, which was 41.240 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 220,200 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.10 feet, which was 85.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 197,500, 187,000 and 30,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 65,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 49,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. Water level of Tarbela Dam Tuesday has crossed 1427.42 feet mark while 14 power generation units are producing electricity.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to snow melting water inflow in the Tarbela has been increased and the water level of the dam considerably raised up to 1427.24 feet while 14 power generation units were producing 2408 megawatts electricity.

Today water inflow remained at 220200 cusec feet and outflow was 104000. Water inflow and outflow both were the maximum of the current season.

From last one week, the water level of Tarbela dam started increasing after reaching dead level. This year during the peak winter season Tarbela dam lake failed to fill whereas only 41 percent of the rainfall was recorded in the upper parts of the country during the current winter season.