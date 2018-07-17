Share:

SIALKOT- Central PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that no one has yet proved any corruption against Nawaz Sharif, saying that the former prime minister has added a unique chapter to the democratic history of Pakistan to face jail along with his daughter.

“Nawaz Sharif still ruling hearts and minds of the masses despite political vendetta against Sharif family,” Hamza Shehbaz claimed while addressing a public meeting held at Nawaz Sharif Municipal Park Pasrur here Tuesday night.

He asked the masses to vote PML-N for economic and political stability and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that the loyal Pakistanis have rejected the NAB court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, terming it revenge in the name of so-called accountability.

“It seems Nawaz Sharif has been punished and sent to jail for making Pakistan a nuclear power,” he argued, adding that the PML-N government delivered in better way and honoured it’s all the commitments.

He said that the PML-N government overcome the menace of inherited energy crisis and ended the era of darkness from the country.

Hamas Shehbaz vowed to make Punjab developed pattern on Malaysia and Turkey by doing away with all hurdles and obstacles if PML-N is voted into power.

He said that this a hard time for PML-N and Sharif family but the support of the public they would emerge victorious from all challenges.

He said that the day of July 25, would dawn with the victory of PML-N in the general elections.