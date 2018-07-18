No instant relief for Sharifs from high court

Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday put off the hearing on appeals of the Sharif family against their conviction in the Avenfield reference until the last week of July after issuing notices to the National Accountability Bureau.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and issued notices to the NAB, directing the watchdog to submit the record of the case at the next hearing to be held at month-end.

The court also summoned the NAB investigation officer and the prosecutor at the next hearing.

The court was packed to its capacity when hearing into the appeals started. Scores of PML-N supporters and leaders including Raja Zafarul Haq, Pervaiz Rashid and Barrister Zafarullah have turned up in the court to observe the hearing into the appeals. They were hoping that Sharifs would be allowed to come out of jail before the elections which would boost the chances of the party.

Khawaja Haris and Amjad Pervez appeared before the court to argue the appeals challenging the accountability court’s verdict in the Avenfield properties reference and requested the court to declare the verdict regarding their clients’ imprisonment sentences, disqualification and property confiscation null and void.

The court, however, turned down the plea seeking immediate relief for the convicts by issuing a stay against the AC’s judgment.

Both the lawyers highlighted legal lacunae in the AC’s verdict during the hearing and urged the court to suspend the imprisonment sentences of their clients until a final decision of the Islamabad High Court.

Khawaja Haris, counsel of Nawaz Sharif, argued that it was a case of having assets beyond known sources of income but the NAB prosecutor and investigator failed to provide valuation of the Avenfield properties during the trial.

He said the accountability court verdict is also based on presumptions that Nawaz’s children were dependent on him and had no monetary resources to buy the London flats. He said the prosecution also failed to prove this assumption during the trial.

Likewise, Amjad Pervez, counsel of Maryam and Safdar, also highlighted flaws in the AC’s verdict and urged the court to set aside the ruling.

In a related matter, the bench also admitted Sharif’s plea seeking transfer of the two remaining references against him from the court of judge Muhammad Bashir to another court and also issued notices to the NAB.

During the court proceedings, Justice Kayani asked whether the AC judge had given any observation about the remaining two references while announcing the verdict in the Avenfield reference.

To this, Khawaja Haris said his argument was not about biases or personal grudge of the judge. He said the judge had already given a judgment after establishing his opinion in one reference, therefore, it was not appropriate that he should continue hearing the other two references.

However, the bench refused to stay the court proceedings until the decision on the application seeking transfer of the references to another court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir has already recused himself from hearing the Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship Investment corruption references. The AC judge has filed an application in this regard and the IHC will adjudicate the application.

Sharif, Maryam and Safdar have cited the state through the NAB chairman as respondent.

In their appeals, it was stated that Sharif was convicted under Section 9 (a)(v) of NAO, 1999 and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years, and a fine of 8 million pounds and to a one-year imprisonment for the offence under NAO, 1999, with stipulation that both the sentences shall run concurrently.

The appeals further said that Maryam Safdar was convicted under Section 9 (a)(v) and (xii) of the NAO, 1999 and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with a fine of 2 million pounds and to a one-year simple imprisonment under NAO, 1999, with stipulation that both sentences shall run concurrently.

Similarly, Capt (retd) Safdar was convicted for offences under Section 9 (a)(v) (xii) read with Section 10 of the NAO, 1999, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one-year under Section p (a)(v)(xii) of the NAO, 1999, and to one-year under NAO, 1999.

The appellants contended that from a comparison of the allegations made in the initially filed interim reference dated 08.09.2017 and the allegations made and formulated in the supplementary reference dated 12.01.2018, it was abundantly clear that the same were radically different from each other.

“As such, it was incumbent on the learned trial judge to have reframed the charge after the receipt of the supplementary reference, and his failure to do so too vitiates the trial, especially since, as is evident from the record of the case, the learned trial court has proceeded to record the conviction of the accused on the basis of the allegations as contained in the supplementary reference, and not on basis of the allegations to which he was put to notice as per the charge framed against him on 08.11.2017,” said the appeal filed on behalf of Sharif.

They were of the view that the impugned judgment, conviction and sentence were based on no evidence.

“That none of the ingredients constituting the offence falling under Section 9(a)(v) of NAO, 1999, or under Serial No. 2 of the Schedule thereto, stand proved in the instant case, and, as such, the appellant is entitled to acquittal from the said two charges as well,” said the appeal moved by Sharif.

It maintained that “the judgment purports to convict the appellant for acquiring assets described as Flats No.16, 16A, 17 and 17A, Park Lane, London (known as Avenfield properties) that are allegedly beyond his known sources of income, but nowhere in the judgment or, for that matter, in the evidence brought on the record by the prosecution is there any indication of the value of the Avenfield properties at the time it is alleged to have been purchased by the appellant”.

According to the appeal, “under the law as laid down by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, the onus is on the prosecution to prove, in the first instance, the essential ingredients of the offence falling under Section 9(a)(v) of the NAO, 1999, establishing that the assets in question belong to the accused, and it is only after the prosecution has discharged this onus, and proved that the accused person or any other person on his behalf is in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, that a presumption can be drawn in terms of Section 14(c) of the NAO, 1999, thereby shifting the onus on the accused to explain the sources from which he may have acquired the assets in questions”.

“It is submitted that the prosecution having miserably failed to discharge its onus as regards proof of the ingredients of the offence as detailed hereinabove, the learned trial court erred in invoking the provisions of Section 14(c) of NAO, 1999 to raise a presumption against the appellant, and, as such, the impugned judgment, conviction and sentence passed against the appellant (for allegedly failing to explain the sources from which he purchased the assets, which in any case never belonged to him, nor stand proved as such), are manifestly illegal and liable to be set aside as such,” maintained the appeal.

It continued that “as a matter of fact, there is not an iota of evidence produced by the prosecution that any of the children of the appellant were dependent on the appellant at any time since they came to be in possession of Avenfield properties, but this aspect of the record is also not taken note of by the learned trial court”.

“That it stands established on the record that the prosecution has miserably failed to lead any evidence whatsoever showing that the appellant was the actual owner of Avenfield properties and/or that his children were holding the property as his benamidars. Thus it is admitted by both Wajid Zia, head of JIT (PW-16) and /or Imran Dogar, Investigating Officer NAB (PW 18), that neither the documents of title of Avenfield properties, nor the control of Nescoll Limited and Nielsen Enterprises (the offshore companies in whose name Avenfield properties stand) ever remained with the appellant, nor did they come across any evidence, documentary or oral, that the appellant paid or contributed any money for the purchase of Avenfield properties.

It may be added that these admitted facts do not find any mention whatsoever in the impugned judgment,” said the appeal.

Maryam Nawaz in her appeal argued that “the prosecution failed to furnish any oral account in support of its case whereas the entire documentary evidence produced by it was inadmissible for want of formal proof or being an attestation of copies or being photocopies”.

She said that “the AC judge convicted them under section 9(a)(v) of the NAO, 1999. The conviction is based on the testimony of JIT head Wajid Zia who was an investigation officer of the case and did not have any personal knowledge regarding the facts deposed by him, his deposition was both inadmissible and irrelevant, he was not competent to play proxy to any witness not produced nor could have he proved any document of which he was neither author nor privy”.

The appellant adopted that “the only evidence regarding beneficial ownership of the London apartments was a letter of financial investigation agency of British Virgin Island (FIA-BVI) that it wrote to Mossack Fonseca and received a reply in 2012. However, the prosecution failed to adduce any evidence worth name to vouchsafe the contents of the disputed letters.”

Maryam said in her appeal that “this letter could not be treated as incriminating evidence, and the trial court has felt it convenient to seek aid of presumptions for passing the impugned judgment which could not have been invoked without fulfillment of statutory requirements of requisite proof as to the necessary ingredients of the offence under section 9(a)(v).”

She termed the allegations regarding the trust deed being concocted by the JIT with a malafide intention to implicate the whole family. She said that “the trust deeds were before the Supreme Court as well and the apex court did not raise any question regarding their authenticity, genuineness, or otherwise, in its April 20, 2017 judgment”.

She maintained that “uncorroborated evidence is the weakest kind of evidence and is liable to be received with great caution”.

“This court may be pleased to set aside the impugned judgment, conviction and sentence awarded to the appellants by the accountability court Islamabad and they may be acquitted of all the charges framed against them in the reference.”

No instant relief for Sharifs from high court