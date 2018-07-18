Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid on Tuesday demanded that appeals of Sharif family be decided as briskly as their case trial.

Talking to media, Pervaiz Rashid said it was necessary for ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court in the past but now, why everything about him is trying to be concealed, he asked.

A case that usually goes for as long as 10 years was decided in a matter of few weeks and the sentences were also announced, he told the media outside the Islamabad High Court. To maintain the merits of justice, they were hopeful that the appeals against the convictions would also be decided swiftly, he said.

“We expect justice from the court,” he said. “We hope the high court will declare the convictions of Nawaz Sharif and his family void after hearing the arguments of our lawyers.”

Pervaiz questioned why Nawaz Sharif was not presented in court on Tuesday during the hearing of the corruption case against him. He recalled how Nawaz was summoned, even twice a day, to appear in court during the course of the trial since last year.

"Why there is a difference in the way the hearing is being conducted now," he asked, wondering why Nawaz is being deprived of his legal right to be in court during the hearing against him.

Pervaiz called on the court to answer these questions that he claimed are perturbing the people of Pakistan.

In response to a question, he said the PML-N government did not undertake such a trial against any politician in its five-year tenure nor has such a trial taken place in the country’s history.

Pervaiz also highlighted how those who protested against the government roamed scot-free for years despite warrants being out for them by the relevant courts.