Share:

GUJRAT: The district administration on Tuesday refused permission to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to lead a car rally ahead of a public meeting being held on Wednesday (today). The administration refused the permission due to security reasons.

As per media reports, before their public gathering on Wednesday (today), PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to lead a car rally in Gujrat on Tuesday but the administration did not allow the rally because of the security concerns.

The administration while granting permission for the public meeting directed the party to arrange the public gathering at the approved venue.

The Gujrat Deputy Commissioner turned down the request for holding the car rally, saying that the rally could be held due to prevailing security concerns.