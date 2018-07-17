Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-The PPP lost one its prominent leaders in the district on Tuesday when Makhdoom Ghaur Bukhari parted ways with the party and joined the PML-N. Makhdoom Ghaur Bukhari had contested general elections 2013 on the PPP ticket against Rana Tanveer Hussain in NA-132, NA-120.

He made the announcement at a corner meeting along with former federal minister Rana Tanvir Hussain. Mr Bukhari announced quitting the PPP and pledged to support the ex-federal minister, contesting election in NA-120 and Mian Rauf in PP-138. Mr Bukhari had secured 45,000 votes against Rana Tanveer's 72,000 in 2013 general elections. Local political pundits termed that Mr Ghaur Bukhari's joining of the PML-N would strength hands of Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Two deprived of

cash, cellphones

The owner of a filling station was deprived of cash amounting Rs1.7 million in broad daylight here in the city area on Tuesday. According to police source, Ghulam Murtaza, owner of a filling station, along with his security guard was going to a bank to deposit cash in his car. Meanwhile, four unidentified highwaymen intercepted the car and snatched the cash and cellphones from at gunpoint. The B-Division Police have started investigation.

Similarly, four unidentified highwaymen barged into a hardware shop owned by Advocate Usman Toor at Saddr Chowk. The outlaws held the advocate and his servant hostage at gunpoint and made off with cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The A-Division Police have started investigation.

Man 'strangles wife to death'



KASUR-A man allegedly murdered his wife by strangling her to death at a residential town near Dolewala Bridge here the other day. According to police, Younus, resident of Haveli Khatiyanwali, Raja Jang submitted an application to Kasur Saddr police that his daughter Munazza was married off to Tanveer Ahmed in Dolewala two years ago. "The other day, Munnaza's in-laws informed us that she had died of illness," he said, and claiming that his daughter's body was carrying torture marks on its neck which clearly showed that she was strangled.

He suspected her husband and his family members' involvement in the murder of his daughter. Investigation was underway.