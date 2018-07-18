Share:

ATTOCK - Police have started investigation into the attack on former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, PML-N candidate for NA-55 Attock along with his son Sheikh Salman Sarwar, candidate for PP-1 Attock and supporters were coming back home after attending a late night corner meeting in the village Kamra when some unknown armed men opened fire at their vehicle. However, luckily no one, including the former federal minister and his son, escaped unhurt in the incident.

After the incident, the former minister strongly condemned the act, saying such cowardly act could not deter them. He demanded the police to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

PRO Attock police Tahir Iqbal when contacted said that on the orders of DPO Attock Hasan Asad Alvi, security has been beefed up and operation is underway to arrest the culprits.