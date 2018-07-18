Share:

KARACHI - As many as eight people including a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate contesting for upcoming general elections were wounded during separate political clashes.

A major incident of the clash between the two political parties took place near Rehmania Chowk in North Karachi. Reacting on information, extra contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and calm the situation down.

Police officials said that the clash between the workers of both the political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan took place when the workers of the PTI were busy placing posters of the party ahead of the upcoming general elections, adding that the clash occurred when the opponent party’s workers reached at the site and tried to stop them of placing the posters.

Police officials said that the workers of both the parties after an exchanged of hot words, started beating each other. The workers from the both parties pelted stones on each other and also used sticks and iron roads to attack each other.

As a result of clash, PTI candidate for PS-123 Faizan Muslim among four workers, namely Arshad Safi, Muhammad Ahsan, Anus and Azhar were wounded. The victims were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment and later released after providing medical first aid. The police, however, have registered an FIR No 202/18 on behalf of PTI’s candidate Faizan Muslim against the MQM-P workers.

As the police registered a case, a score of MQM-P workers reached the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station and shouted slogans against the incident and demanded the police to register a counter FIR against the PTI workers for disrupting law and order situation and attacking their workers.

Similarly, three more people were wounded during a clash between the workers of the MQM-P and Muslim League-Functional at Landhi No. 6 within the limits of Awami Colony police station. Reacting on information, extra contingent of the law enforcers reached the site. Police officials said that at least three people from both the sides were wounded; however, no case has been registered.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed outside the central office of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Bahadurabad after the residents of the FC Area in Liaquatabad and Martin Quarters took to the streets after serving a notice to vacate the premises. Residents of the area said that they are living in the area from the last 30 years, however, they have been served a sudden notices to leave their premises. MQM leaders also interfered over the matter saying that they have hired the legal counsel for those who served with a notice to vacate the government houses.

These are not the first incidents of its kind as different party leaders including Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P, Khurram Sher Zaman, Faisal Vawda of PTI and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced resistance from masses and political opponents while they were carrying out campaigning for their respective parties in different parts of the city.