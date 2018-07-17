Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated three truckloads of goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also fined. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified, he added. He said, RCB enforcement teams’ confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Gawalmandi, Peoples Colony, Saddar Bazar and other areas. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.