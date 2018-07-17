Share:

LAHORE-After the two hugely successful song releases, Item Number with over 6.5million views on YouTube and Chan Ve with over 8.3 million views, Teefa in Trouble now releases the video of its third track Sajna Door.

Sajna Door is a romantic ballad speaking of love in all its glory and romance. Sung by Ali Zafar featuring Aima Baig the video for Sajna Door was directed by Ahsan Rahim with cinematography by Zain Haleem and features a first of its kind dream sequence with Teefa and Anya dancing on water. Composed and written by Ali and Danyal Zafar the songs music has been arranged by Baqir Abbass, Hassan Badshah and Ali Zafar.

The music for Teefa in Trouble is being distributed in Pakistan by Lightingale Productions who have collaborated exclusively with the prestigious Times Music’s Junglee Music for international distribution.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, Teefa in Trouble will be released globally and in Pakistan on 20th, July.