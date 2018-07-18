Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam has shared grief with the bereaved families of Siraj Raisani and Haroon Bashir Bilour, said a press release.

In his message to former Balochistan CM Aslam Raisani, the Punjab IGP paid tribute to Siraj Raisani, saying he was a brave patriot and loyal soldier who would be remembered.

In a message to ex-federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Kaleem said Haroon Bilour was considered as Pakhtun hero.

He counted Bilour family’s sacrifices in war on terror. The IGP prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Also, IGP Kaleem condemned the attack on former senator Daud Khan Achakzai in a letter and said that such attacks could not shatter Pakistan’s peace resolve.