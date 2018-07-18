Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in partnership of Sindh government has always fulfilled its commitment of providing best treatment free of cost. Caretaker Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman expressed these views while talking to the media at the SIUT on Tuesday. He was accompanied by caretaker Health Minister Dr Sadia Rizvi, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Usman Chachar and others.

He said that Professor Dr Adib Rizvi is not simply a good doctor but he is an institution in his personality – it is he who has made the SIUT an institution and now the SIUT is making many names and good professionals.

“I am follower of Dr Rizvi and we are very old friends,” he added.

Fazal visited different wards of the SIUT and inquired about health of different patients. The chief minister said that the patients not only from rural and urban areas of Sindh but from other provinces and even from different countries visit the SIUT for their medical treatment and “I am proud to says that the SIUT is one of the largest and best institution in the world where free of cost treatment and best and personal care is given to the patient,” he said.