KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police Tuesday claimed to have foiled a major terror activity by arresting at least four militants during separate raids in parts of a city.

The CTD officials claimed that a newly emerged militant group – Ansarul Shariah Pakistan’s local commander was among the arrested suspects.

The arrested suspected militants were later identified as Abu Bakar, Jawad, Fahad and Ibrahim. Their arrests were made during separate raids in parts of the city. CTD in-charge SSP Junaid Shaikh while holding a press conference disclosed their arrests and also claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives from their possession.

The arrested militants arrested are belonged to the different outfits including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ansarul Shariah Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

According to SSP Shaikh, two suspects, namely Fahad and Abu Bakar were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at Shah Faisal Colony area, adding that the arrests were made when the terrorists were planning to carryout major terror activity. SSP Shaikh said that the arrested militants are trained, who got militancy training from Afghanistan, adding that the arrested suspects along with more than 30 of their comrades were involved in a deadliest attack on the FC check post in South Waziristan in 2016, killing at least four jawans.

“They also held hostage a convoy of the security forces for at least three days and later escaped,” claimed the SSP. In another raid, the CTD also claim to have arrested another suspect, namely Ibrahim during a targeted raid conducted on a tip-off at Macchar Colony area. According to SSP Shaikh, the accused arrested was an administrator at a seminary in Quetta, adding that the accused used to recruit the militants at the seminary and used to dispatch them in parts of the country to carry out the terror activities. The accused was also involved in arms and explosive smuggling via Chaman, said the SSP, added that he also used to provide medical treatment to the injured militants at his seminary while also used to provide shelter to the militants at his seminary. Similarly, one more suspected terrorist was arrested during a raid conducted in Korangi 100 Quarters. The accused was identified as Jawad, who was involved in a terrorist attack at the senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Khawaja Izharul Haq. SSP Shaikh said that the accused was associated with the Ansarul Shariah Pakistan and was a closed aide of the central leader of the organisation, namely Sarosh Siddiqui, adding that the accused was busy in reorganization of the militant outfit in Korangi neighbourhood.