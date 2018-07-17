Share:

islamabad - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested two persons involved in theft of motor vehicles and recovered four cars from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb car lifting incidents. According to the spokesman, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and including In-Charge ACLC Inspector Anees Akbar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Zohray Khan, Muhammad Akbar and others succeeded in arresting two car thieves and recovered four stolen vehicles from them. They have been identified as Ghareeb Nawaz son of Muhammad Akram, a resident of Attock and Zar Khan s/o Sultan, a resident of Swabi. The police recovered three Toyota Corolla vehicles (IDK-2067, KK-763, ZH-279) and Suzuki Mehran (LOS-7059) from them which were stolen from areas of Sabzi Mandi, Tarnol, Golra and Kohsar police stations. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) has appreciated the police performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of the team. He said that Islamabad police have achieved significant success in reducing the crime of car lifting.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in the area of Bhara Kahu on Monday. According to the details, Saqib Saeed was killed in Nai Abadi area by Raja Qaisar and Raja Shahbaz on a petty dispute. Saqib and Shahbaz exchanged hot words with each other on Tuesday night. Later, Shahbaz attacked Saqib, along with one of his accomplices and killed the man on spot. The deceased was a milk supplier. The police have registered an FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made yet. The people of the area also staged a protest demonstration and the traders closed down the markets. They demanded the police to arrest the killer at the earliest.

Furthermore, Islamabad police along with contingents of Pak Rangers conducted a search operation in Golra and its adjacent areas and arrested six suspects, a police spokesman said. According to details, officers/officials of Islamabad Police and Pak Rangers conducted search operation in various areas of Golra police station including Shah Allah Ditta. During the search operation, the police recovered two SMGs, seven 12-bore rifles and four pistols along with ammunition. SP (Saddar) has said that the search operation was part of the police efforts to curb crime and keep vigilant eye on suspected elements.