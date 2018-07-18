Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two persons were killed in an accident when they were collided with a van near Daro Bus Stop in the limits of Gaheja police station on Tuesday.

Rameez Ahmed, 28, and Ibrar Ahmed, 18, were coming from their village for Madeji Town on a bike a fast moving van hit them near Daro Bus Stop. As a result they died on the spot and the van driver manager to flee from the scene.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Madeji Taluka Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies to their heirs. Separately, a youth crushed to death when he came under the wheels of Tractor Trolley next to Madeji Bus Stop in the limits of Madeji police station on Tuesday.

Bachal, 18, was crossing the road on his wheel chair and came under the wheels of tractor trolley, resultantly, he sustained horrendous injuries and he immediately moved to THQ Madeji Hospital but succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

However, according to sources the tractor trolley driver was allegedly arrested by police.

The cases were to be registered till filling of this news story.

SECURITY ARRANGEMRNTS

The General Commandant Officer (GOC) Pano Akil and General Zafarullah Khan attended a high level meeting to review security arrangements for forthcoming elections at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Pano and Zafar said that it is our prime responsibility to maintain law and order situation during general elections by army, Rangers and police.

They said that it is a responsibility of contesting candidates to inform the district administration of their rallies, meetings and they should abide the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and take permission before the rallies and meeting.

They said that the CCTV are necessary for security but also monitoring process of elections therefore it should be installed inside polling stations to record all process and they directed the district administration to help the elections staffers to make free, fair and transparent elections process.

Syed Hassan Raza, Shikarpur deputy commissioner informed the meeting that the CCTV cameras have been installed in at least 15 polling stations and further process is underway to install the cameras while other facilities including drinking water and toilet facility have been provided at other polling stations, DC added.

Also, there are 456 polling stations in which 1,568 booth have been established from them 825 polling booths are established for male and 743 for female voters, DC added.

There are 58 very sensitive polling stations where all necessary facility including security has been provided to run the general elections matter smoothly, DC concluded.

Jahanzaib, newly posted Shikarpur SSP said that police have convened meetings with contesting candidates and police personnel have been assigned their duties.

The number of officers and officials attended the meeting.

Kidnapped woman recovered

JACOBABAD - A Hindu woman, mother of two kids who had been kidnapped from Quetta Road, Jacobabad at gunpoint in the limits of Jacobabad police has been recovered from a place near Sasoli police check-post on Tuesday.

Jacobabad SSP, public relation officer Syed Jalal Shah said that Sandhiya Kumari, 27, wife of Ravi Kumar, resident of Shah Ghazi Mohalla was kidnapped when she along with her two kids and her mother-in-law was coming from a local temple after worship and Sandhiya was kidnapped by two unidentified armed persons and managed to flee from the scene.

After the hue and cry of mother-in-law of the kidnapped woman, local rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the police.

Hindu community local leaders including Lal Chand Setilai, Siri Chand Bhawani, Ali Ahmed Brohi, the president chamber of commerce and others, a large number of Hindu community rushed at Punchaiat Hall and strongly condemned the abduction of the woman.

Later, they blocked the Indus Highway and set on the tires on fire and shut the shops of Bazar of Jacobabad and demanded the recovery of the woman.

Jacobabad police, blockade the all exit and entrances of Jacobabad but after tremendous efforts the abducted woman was recovered next to Sasoli police post beside Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

Police arrested two abductors identified as Karan Kumar, resident of Jacobabad, and Abdul Zahidr, resident of Balochistan province, Jalal added.

A case has been registered against Karan and Abdul on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, the husband of the recovered woman and further investigation was underway.