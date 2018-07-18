Share:

KARACHI - British Deputy High Commissioner and trade director for Pakistan Elin Burns Tuesday applauded the continuity of democracy in Pakistan and said that the UK hopes for free and fair polls in the country-scheduled for July 25.

Pakistan and UK have historic relations and will further strengthen in the future, she said while visiting Nawa-i-Waqt Karachi office where she was welcomed by the Daily Nawa-i-Waqt Resident Editor Ameen Yousuf and other staffers of the group. She also applauded the important role played by Nawa-i-Waqt group in struggle for press freedom.

She said that the United Kingdom is progressing in order to increase business relations with Pakistan and the trade among two countries has doubled in recent past. “UK is also focusing on other countries as trade partners after coming out from European Union and Pakistan is also amongst those countries,” she said. The high commissioner expressed her grief over the suicide bombing in Mustang that claimed over 150 lives in an election related activity but termed the overall law and order situation in the country especially in Karachi as satisfactory. She applauded the role of women and youth in the country and said that the country’s future looks bright due to presence of such talent in bulk. Nawai-Waqt Resident Editor Ameen Yousuf presented bouquet to the high commissioner at the end of the meeting.