SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Embassy of the United States of America's Public Affairs Section in Pakistan agreed to run the Lincoln Corner Sargodha, a public information and activity centre for the period of next 1 year.

The US Consulate General in Lahore was satisfied with the performance of Lincoln Corner Sargodha - formally established in December 2013 - during the period of last 5 years to reach out to educational institutions and communities and create opportunities for Pakistanis to better understand the United States.

Lincoln Corners are one of many ways that the US Consulate General builds bridges between the people of Pakistan and the United States. It reaches out to educational institutions and communities to create opportunities for Pakistanis to better understand the United States including exchange programmes, in which Pakistanis visit the United States for studies such as the Fulbright Program, cultural activities, English language programmes for primary and secondary students, cultural preservation of historical and religious sites, and interaction on social media.

According to an understanding reached out between the UoS and US Embassy, the former, with guidance from the latter, will select and purchase new print and electronic resources for inclusion in the Corner's collection on topics related to bilateral interests.

These also include Economics, Management, Business, American Studies, Literature, English Teaching, English Language, Politics, Law, and Democratic Societies, chosen to reflect the embassy and the UoS' user groups.

At the embassy's discretion and with the UoS's concurrence, the Embassy also intends to provide training and consultations for Corner staff. When and if possible, the Embassy intends to provide funds for travel, daily allowance and lodging cost for the Corner staff to attend Embassy-sponsored training programmes in other cities.

The Corner will conduct US speaker programmes including cultural events, educational exchange programs, and alumni activities, provide coordination and information concerning similar embassy sponsored activities.

Focal person of the Lincoln Corner Sargodha Ijaz Asghar Bhatti said that with the creation of Lincoln Corner, Pak-US friendship would grow further by utilising the dynamic potential of students as the friendship with the US was based on education and research.

He underlined the importance of relations between the East and the West, which according to him, could not progress without bilateral academic and educational cooperation.