LAHORE:- The urea prices are up by Rs50 per bag to Rs1630-1640 per bag, where dealer transfer prices (DTP) of manufacturers is around Rs1,570-1,580 per bag (earlier Rs1,520 per bag). Further price increase cannot be ruled out. This is the third increase in prices since the beginning of the fiscal year 2018, taking the total increase in market price to more than Rs200 per bag. Experts attribute this rise in urea prices given prevailing low urea inventory levels and seasonal demand pick up due to rice/cotton crop. They said that urea prices ranged between Rs1,450 to Rs1,480 per bag during last fiscal year. The prices of DAP have also been increased by Rs50 per bag.