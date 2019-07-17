Share:

LAHORE-We all have already been pretty excited to watch the most awaited movie of the year HeerMaan Ja, ever since its colorful and fun-filled trailer was released.

The makers of the films have now further upped our excitement levels by dropping the peppy and upbeat Punjabi dance number ‘Addi Maar’ from the movie.

Sung by the internationally famed singers Sahara UK and Nindy Kaur, with music by ManjMusik, Addi Maar is a song which will surely awaken the dancer in you and make you sing and dance along with it.

Featuring the lead actor from the film, Ali Rehman Khan, alongside the diva Zara Sheikh in a cameo appearance, Addi Maar portrays a typical mehendi dance scene from a Punjabi wedding.

With his perfect and well-rehearsed dance steps, Ali Rehman Khan dazzles and steals the show in almost every shot of the song, while Zara Sheikh captivates the audience with her charming dance moves and flirtatious expressions.

Both the stars dance like a dream in Addi Maar and also get us in the mood to sing along.

With its upbeat music, perfectly choreographed dance steps and festive videography, Addi Maaris electrifying to the core and has the full potential to become the wedding song of the year.

Directed by Azfar Jafri and produced by Imran Raza Kazmi, Hareem Farooq herself and Arif Lakhani, HeerMaan Ja is a romantic comedy with Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq in the lead.

It is all set to release on Eid-ul-Adha this year. With a perfect dance number to its name and a fascinating trailer, the movie has all the elements of becoming a big hit this year and we can’t wait to watch it in cinema.