HBO Max, the new streaming service by Warner Media set to launch in 2020, has ordered for a “Gossip Girl” reboot and the fans are going gaga.

The spinoff is set eight years after the finale and won’t revolve around the shenanigans of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen. It would comprise a whole new generation of New York teens and explore the ways in which New York and social media had changed in the preceding years. The service has ordered for ten one-hour episodes from the original team including the executive producers Josh Schwartz, Joshua Safran, and Stephanie Savage.

The original series ran for 6 years from 2007-2012 on CW. It has won several teen choice awards and birthed some of the leading actors we see today including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley. The show ruled the heart of every teenage girl and is one of the most celebrated teen dramas to date.

The spinoff would be nostalgia personified for the OG fans and even though there were inconsistencies in the show especially keeping the anticipated reveal in mind, fans still have their fingers crossed and are hoping that the creators would do justice to the teen-saga.