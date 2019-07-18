Share:

HAFIZABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is playing a pivotal role in promoting education in the country, AIOU Gujranwala Regional Director Dr Anees said here.

He said that at present more than 700,000 students in the country were being benefited to get even higher education while 40,000 students were getting education in Gujranwala region. He further said that poor and deserving students were providing education free of cost. He announced that the admission for Autumn Session for 2019 for Matriculation and Intermediate has been started and last date for admission will be September 4, 2019. Moreover, the admission for three months duration courses of Daras-i-Nizami, Arabic Language Course, Certificate in Librarianship, Lughat-ul-Quran, Technical Courses, Open Tech Courses, Agricultural Courses, Short Term Education Programme would be continued till September 4, 2019 while the last date for admission in BS Physics, Botany, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Sciences, Computer Sciences, PhD Physics, Chemistry, MPhil Chemistry, Mass-Communication and Physics will be continued till August 19, 2019. In addition to this the admission for MA/MSc, Teachers Training, four years BS programme and BA (continued) will be started from September 01 to October 04, 2019, he added.

MODEL COURT DISPENSING

SPEEDY JUSTICE

The Model Court established on the order of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has disposed of 110 cases since April 1. Additional Sessions Judge M Jameel heard the cases on a daily basis. There were 110 cases of murder and narcotics pending in the courts on April 1. The Model Court issued verdicts on 36 murder cases in which accused involved in 14 cases .