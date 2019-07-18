Share:

Lahore - A delegation of Flour Mills Association called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday. CM Punjab announced the price of flour will not be increased.

The delegates thanked the CM profusely for resolving their tax-related issues. They said: “CM Buzdar has conveyed our viewpoint about tax to the federal government in the best manner. We appreciate the efforts of Chief Minister for providing relief to people. He fully understands public problems. We are with PTI government.”

Talking to the stalwarts of the milling association, Usman Buzdar said the PTI government is making every effort to provide relief to people.

The decision of the Flour Mills Association is laudable. He said, “The Punjab government will continue the process of consultation with the Flour Mills Association in future and their problems will be solved at the earliest. I am here for public service,” the CM said.

The visiting delegation comprised Flour Mills Association Chairman Habib Khan Leghari , Asim Raza, Mian Riaz, Hafiz Ahmad and Iftikhar while Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary and senior officials were also present .

Earlier, Punjab Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary and Pakistan Flour Mills Association office-bearers held a joint press conference at DGPR Office.

Sami praised the association for standing by the PTI government at a moment

The minister also praised the CM and his team for removing the reservations of the association about tax. He pledged to punish profiteers, saying: “No one would be allowed to fleece people.”